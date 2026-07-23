Russian forces carry out more strikes on Ukrainian ports, infrastructure facilities

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian forces continued to carry out group strikes on targets in Ukraine last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has gathered the key information about the effectiveness of the strikes.

Defense Ministry’s statement

- Overnight into July 23, Russian forces continued to carry out group strikes against targets in Ukraine using high-precision air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Strikes hit targets

- Strikes on the port of Odessa hit infrastructure facilities used to unload and store military cargo.

- In addition, attack drones struck a production facility in Odessa manufacturing UAV components, as well as a drone storage site intended for the Ukrainian army.

Maersk’s suspension of service

- The Danish shipping company Maersk announced on July 22 that it had suspended its service through the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region due to heightened risks.

- Services through the port will remain suspended until further notice, the company said.

- According to the statement, the suspension was caused by "the current situation, which is affecting operations."