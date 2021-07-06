Johnson & Johnson ready to supply its vaccine to Russia — press service

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. Janssen, a part of the Johnson & Johnson company and a developer of an eponymous vaccine against the novel coronavirus, will cooperate with all interested parties to promote its product to markets in Russia and other CIS states, Janssen’s press service said on Tuesday.

When asked whether the company contacted the Russian authorities in order to have its vaccine registered for use in the country, spokesperson Marea Feinberg replied: "Since the very beginning of the outbreak, Johnson & Johnson has been working relentlessly to help end the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We are committed to ensuring global access to our single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic and will work with all relevant stakeholders to bring our single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Russian and CIS markets after all the necessary steps; such as local clinical trials and market authorization are undergone," she said.

Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said a number of foreign companies had applied for registration of their vaccines on the territory of Russia.