IN BRIEF: What is known about Ukrainian attack on Russian city of Belgorod

BELGOROD, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have targeted the building of the Belgorod regional government, causing damage, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, another drone strike left three people injured.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attack.

Consequences

- Gladkov said that the Ukrainian army had carried out a drone strike on the regional government’s building, causing minor damage.

- According to the regional governor, the attack on the building caused no casualties.

- Another drone strike on Belgorod left three people injured.

- A man suffered multiple shrapnel injuries and his wife sustained burns to her arm; both were taken to the hospital, with the main being in serious condition.

- The third person was taken to the hospital with a barotrauma and a shrapnel injury to his leg.

- The strike also caused a car to catch fire, which was put out by emergency workers, the governor added.

Overnight drone strikes

- Russian on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 44 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 8:00 p.m Moscow time on August 13 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 14 (5:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. GMT).

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 14 drones were shot down over the Black Sea, nine over the Volgograd Region, seven over Crimea, another seven over the Rostov Region, four over the Krasnodar Region, two over the Belgorod Region and one over the Sea of Azov.

- Drone attacks were thwarted in the Millerovsky and Kasharsky district of Russia’s southern Rostov Region, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on Telegram.

- As a result, windows were shattered in a private house and its fence was damaged; there were no casualties.