Russia’s Chopanov wins gold at 2026 European Judo Championships in Tbilisi

TBILISI, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Murad Chopanov won gold on Thursday at the 2026 European Judo Championships in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

In the final bout of the tournament in the under 66-kg weight category the Russian judoka defeated Saha Luukas from Finland.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s Marina Vorobyova won bronze in the women’s under 48-kg weight category opening the medals count for the Russian team and later her teammate Sabina Gilyazova won silver also in women’s under 48-kg weight category competition.

Chopanov is 27 years old and he is the silver medalist of the 2025 European Judo Championships.

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi hosts the 2026 European Judo Championships on April 16-19 as part of the International Judo Federation (IJF) World Tour.

Russian athletes compete at the tournament in Georgia under their flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

Last November, the International Judo Federation (IJF) reinstated the right of Russian athletes to compete under their national flag at international tournaments.