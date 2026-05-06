LUGANSK, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s terrorist attacks on Russian journalists benefit the collective West, as the truth about the developments in Donbass is beginning to "seep into the minds of Europeans and the political community of the collective West," Yevgeny Murylev, the chairman of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) branch of the Russian Union of Journalists, said on Wednesday.

His statement comes in the wake of a Ukrainian drone attack on TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko.

"I believe that it’s wrong to blame Kiev alone for this," Murylev stated. "The issue has long become more widespread in its geography."

"The murder of journalists and terrorist acts against Russian media staff are also beneficial to a number of European countries. We do see that our information, our evidence, and our truth are beginning to seep into the minds of Europeans and the political community of the collective West," he continued.

"We are stronger than ever using our words, and the enemy sees it! Therefore, the attacks on our colleagues are an unambiguously coordinated terrorist act by Kiev and its Western curators," Murylev added.

Murylev’s colleague from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) branch of the Russian Union of Journalists Viktor Petrenko stated earlier that the history of Ukrainian aggression in Donbass teaches Russia not to believe Kiev’s assurances about a truce. "The long-term experience of the DPR's war with the Kiev regime convinced me not to believe the promises of a truce. That's why we ask you to be extremely careful, not to put yourself and the film crew at unnecessary risk."

Numerous Russian lawmakers, senators, public figures have also condemned the attack on the TASS photojournalist in the Zaporozhye Region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Polegenko was attacked by a Ukrainian drone in the town of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region during the "truce" announced by Vladimir Zelensky. His car was attacked while he was taking pictures of the current situation in the frontline town. As reported by Polegenko, the car was not badly damaged, he was not injured.