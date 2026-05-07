Russia supports China’s decision not to comply with US sanctions — MFA

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes Beijing’s decision not to enforce US sanctions against Chinese companies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

Earlier, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce issued an order prohibiting recognition and compliance with US sanctions against five Chinese petrochemical companies accused of trading oil with Iran.

"We welcome and consider the decision of the Chinese government to block the implementation of illegitimate sanctions to be entirely justified," the diplomat said.

Moscow condemns unilateral sanctions, she noted. "They are a brazen interference in the vital interests of sovereign countries, they are illegitimate," Zakharova noted.

The US previously blacklisted five Chinese companies, including major oil refiner Hengli Petrochemical, freezing their assets and banning transactions under the pretext of their involvement in deals with Iranian oil.