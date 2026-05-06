Iran must export nuclear fuel to US as part of potential deal — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. Washington is demanding that Iran export its nuclear fuel to the United States as a condition of the proposed deal between the two countries, American President Donald Trump said in an interview with the PBS broadcasting company.

He was asked to comment on media reports that export of nuclear fuel abroad may be a condition of a future agreement. "No, not perhaps. It goes to the United States," the president said.

Trump also confirmed that one of the conditions of the agreement is that Iran will suspend the operation of its underground facilities. He denied that after the expiration of the moratorium, Iran would be allowed to enrich uranium to 3.67% again, adding that once the deal is signed, the United States will ease sanctions against Iran.

Earlier, the American CNN television channel, citing sources, reported that Washington and Tehran are discussing a moratorium on uranium enrichment in Iran for more than 10 years and the export of highly enriched uranium reserves from the Islamic Republic. According to it, the one-page plan under discussion provides for the announcement of the end of hostilities and the beginning of a 30-day negotiation period on the key contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program, the release of its assets and ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz. The source of the TV channel claims that the plan also includes discussing a moratorium on uranium enrichment for more than 10 years and the export of enriched uranium stocks from the Islamic Republic.