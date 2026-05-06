Trump claims Iran agreed to give up nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran agreed to abandon attempts to obtain nuclear weapons during the negotiations.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't, and they've agreed to that, among other things," he told reporters at the White House in response to a request for comment on the negotiations.

Earlier, CNN quoted sources as saying that Washington and Tehran are discussing a moratorium on uranium enrichment for more than 10 years and the export of highly enriched uranium reserves from the Islamic Republic. According to it, the one-page plan under discussion provides for the announcement of the end of hostilities and the beginning of a 30-day negotiation period on the key contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program, the release of its assets and ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz.