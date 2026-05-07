Berlin undermining international legal obligations — Russian security official

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. By pursuing a revanchist course, Berlin is undercutting compliance with its most important international legal obligations, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated.

"In pursuing a revanchist course, Berlin is openly sabotaging the fulfillment of its most important international legal obligations," he wrote in an article on Germany's militarization published by RT. The security official explained that this refers to the October 2024 opening of the Commander Task Force Baltic (CTF Baltic) in Rostock, which "effectively monitors" Russian ships.

"Moreover, the deployment of such a center in the former East Germany grossly violates the provisions of the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany of September 12, 1990, which was concluded between West Germany and East Germany with the participation of the USSR, the US, the UK, and France," Medvedev emphasized.

According to the Security Council deputy chairman, attempts by the German embassy in Moscow and the country’s Defense Ministry to justify Berlin’s actions appear unconvincing. "Attempts by the German Defense Ministry and the German embassy in Moscow to justify Berlin’s actions by citing the fact that ‘the deployment of individual representatives of the armed forces of other NATO member states within the framework of international cooperation, when foreign exchange officers and liaison officers are integrated into the work of a German unit and are therefore under the command of the Bundeswehr, do not fall under the scope of the Two-Plus-Four Agreement (another name for the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany - TASS),’ do not withstand serious scrutiny," he noted.·

Compliance with treaty

Medvedev explained that the document explicitly states that foreign troops, nuclear weapons, and their delivery systems will not be stationed in eastern Germany. He also emphasized that the withdrawal of Soviet troops from East Germany was directly linked to the obligation to fulfill the relevant guarantees.

"No matter how much official Berlin distorts its wording, this is, at the very least, a selective approach and a loose interpretation of the Two-Plus-Four Agreement provisions. In other words, it is simply a lie and sleight of hand," the security official noted, adding that by disregarding the treaty’s provisions, Germany is not only echoing the "outrageous actions of the ‘collective West’ around the world," but also raises questions about the fate of this document as a whole. A violation of the principle of pacta sunt servanda (treaties must be observed) in a specific case may render the treaty itself invalid.

"This calls into question the legal personality of the modern German state. It’s terrifying to imagine what that would mean for Germany!" the Security Council deputy chairman concluded.