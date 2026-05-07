Venezuela’s acting president plans to call on Trump to lift sanctions

CARACAS, May 7. /TASS/. Delcy Rodriguez, who is currently the acting president of Venezuela, plans to call on US leader Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Caracas.

"Based on the good relations we are building, I plan to strongly call on US President Donald Trump to immediately end sanctions on Venezuela," she told Venezolana de Television.

Rodriguez pointed out that people across the country took to the streets in late April as part of a nationwide activity, demanding an end to the economic blockade of Venezuela. She also condemned "the anti-Venezuelan rhetoric of the extremists" that had supported the blockade, causing great damage to the country’s people.