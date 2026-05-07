SIMFEROPOL, May 7. /TASS/. The end of the military conflict in Ukraine is only possible after Kiev’s complete capitulation, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of the Republic of Crimea and a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

In response to the ceasefire declared by Russia for May 8-9, Ukraine announced a ceasefire, which was scheduled to take effect at 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 6. Half an hour earlier, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked Dzhankoy, killing five civilians. Attacks were also recorded in the Zaporozhye Region.

"Zelensky’s sponsors — the aggressive Western bloc — could have been offended by Russia’s proposal for a ceasefire. Everything that’s happening is a demonstration of what they are thinking. And they’re thinking only about one thing: how to continue this war. Therefore, everything they’ve done in Energodar, in other municipalities in the Zaporozhye Region, in Dzhankoy--all this points to only one thing: I’m coming to the conclusion that victory and an end to this war will traditionally come at the table. But this won’t be a peace negotiating table, but a table at which a declaration of the complete and unconditional surrender of the Ukrainian regime will be made," Karchaa said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire for May 8-9 in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in WWII (Russia’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany 1941-1945). According to the ministry, Russia expects the Ukrainian side to follow suit. However, if the Kiev regime attempts to strike Moscow on May 9 to disrupt the celebrations, Russian troops will launch a massive retaliatory strike against central Kiev. The Russian Federation, despite its existing capabilities, had previously refrained from such strikes for humanitarian reasons, the Defense Ministry stated. It emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure security during the events.