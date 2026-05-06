Iran urges UN members against adopting new Security Council resolution on Hormuz Strait

UNITED NATIONS, May 6. /TASS/. Iran has called on all UN member states to base their actions on fairness, urging them not to support the US draft resolution on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz at the UN Security Council.

"The only viable solution in the Strait of Hormuz is clear: a permanent end to the war, the lifting of the maritime blockade, and the restoration of normal passage [of ships]. Instead, the US is pushing a flawed, politically motivated UN Security Council draft resolution under the pretext of 'freedom of navigation' to advance its political agenda and legitimize unlawful actions - not to resolve the crisis," Iran’s permanent mission to the UN said on X. "Iran calls on member states to act on the basis of logic, fairness and principle, not pressure, reject the draft, and refrain from supporting or co-sponsoring it," the mission added.

In early April, a resolution on the Strait of Hormuz drafted by Bahrain was not adopted in a UN Security Council vote. Eleven members voted in favor, while Russia and China opposed it, and Pakistan and Colombia abstained. The resolution failed due to votes against it by permanent members of the Security Council.

Speaking at a meeting of the council, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated that Moscow could not support the draft resolution because it would set a dangerous precedent for international law. The diplomat stressed that it would also give carte blanche to continue aggressive actions against Iran.

On May 5, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States had submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, citing the need to counter an alleged threat from Iran. The secretary of state noted that Washington had revised the language of the previous draft on the issue but was unsure whether the new document would be adopted by the Security Council.