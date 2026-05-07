Casualties in Bryansk, 347 drones: aftermath of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 347 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

Thirteen people, including a child, were injured as a result of the Ukrainian attack on Bryansk.

Several houses in Rzhev in the Tver Region were damaged due to the Ukrainian drone attack. A total of 350 people, including 60 children, were evacuated.

TASS has compiled key information on the aftermath of the attack.

Scale

- Between 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on May 6 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 7 (between 6:00 p.m. GMT on May 6 and 4:00 a.m. GMT on May 7), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 347 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Novgorod, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Moscow, Krasnodar, Adygea, Kalmykia Regions, Crimea, as well as over the waters of the Azov, Caspian, and Black Seas.

- More than 30 drones were destroyed in the Rostov Region overnight, Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

- Air defenses destroyed 14 Ukrainian drones over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyaev stated.

Consequences

- A Ukrainian drone attack was repelled in Rzhev in the Tver Region in the early morning hours of May 7; several five-story buildings were damaged. There were no casualties, Governor Vitaly Korolev reported.

- He specified that the roof slab of one of the buildings was damaged.

- Windows were also partially shattered in that building and two neighboring five-story buildings.

- Korolev reported that 350 people, including 60 children, were evacuated from Rzhev due to the Ukrainian attack.

- The people were housed in a hotel.

- According to the regional head, security services have already inspected the roof and living quarters for safety.

Attack on Bryansk

- The Ukrainian armed forces struck residential buildings in Bryansk; as a result of the attack, 13 people were injured, including one child, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz stated.

- He added that the injured were taken to the hospital, where they received all necessary medical assistance.

- The regional head also said that the attack damaged two apartment buildings, more than 20 apartments, and 40 cars.