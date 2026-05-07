Germany 'considering' own nuclear weapons entering public discourse — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The concept of Germany contemplating the acquisition of its own nuclear weapons is increasingly being woven into public and political discourse, according to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. In his article on Germany’s militarization, published by RT, Medvedev observes that the idea of "considering" the development of a national nuclear arsenal is being steadily introduced into German public and political discourse - albeit subtly, vaguely, and at a distance.

He rhetorically questions whether Berlin is no longer content with its current role in NATO, specifically its participation in joint nuclear missions - highlighting the US-Germany agreements allowing the Bundeswehr to use American tactical nuclear weapons in times of "military necessity."

Medvedev further notes that Germany is already exploring the possibility of establishing a collective "nuclear umbrella" with Paris and London in the long term. He warns that the public is gradually being led to believe that even if Germany were to rely on the nuclear capabilities of France and the United Kingdom, or attempt to integrate militarily with them, such efforts might not succeed. This, he suggests, could drive Germany toward developing its own nuclear deterrent.