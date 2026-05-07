Aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle arrives in Red Sea

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has arrived in the Red Sea, French Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo announced on BFMTV.

"The aircraft carrier is currently transiting the Suez Canal and is in the Red Sea. This marks a preliminary deployment," Rufo stated. She recalled that the vessel had previously operated in the eastern Mediterranean as part of a mission to support France’s allies in the Persian Gulf.

According to Rufo, this deployment sends a clear message: "France is prepared to act to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz." She emphasized, "We are ready to assume responsibility for this, without becoming a party to the conflict."

Earlier, CNN, citing unnamed sources, reported that Washington and Tehran are engaged in discussions about a potential moratorium on Iran’s uranium enrichment for over ten years, along with the removal of highly enriched uranium stockpiles. The report indicates that a one-page plan under consideration proposes declaring an end to hostilities and initiating a 30-day period of negotiation on key issues, including Iran’s nuclear program, the unfreezing of assets, and security in the Strait of Hormuz.