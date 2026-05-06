SIMFEROPOL, May 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s recent announcement of a ceasefire has once again proven to be nothing more than a calculated bluff. Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of the Republic of Crimea and a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region, shared this perspective with TASS.

In response to Russia’s declared ceasefire for May 8-9, Ukraine announced its own pause, set to begin at midnight on May 6. Just thirty minutes prior, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, reported that Ukrainian forces had attacked Dzhankoi, resulting in the deaths of five civilians.

Karchaa sharply criticized Zelensky’s move, describing it as "a cheap, transparent ploy - nothing more than a bluff." He emphasized that all of Kiev’s rhetoric about peace and willingness to negotiate is insincere. "None of the actors in the Kiev regime truly intend to end this war," Karchaa asserted. "They are merely fulfilling the will of their masters. This is not their war; it is a conflict orchestrated and conducted against Russia by the so-called collective West. For those behind this conflict, the Ukrainian people are nothing more than expendable material."

He further argued that the defeat of the Ukrainian regime would represent a strategic setback for Western powers, especially Britain, Germany, and France. "These countries are the ones preventing Ukraine from seeking a peaceful resolution based on the realities on the ground. It is their influence - along with the aggressive backing of Poland and the Baltic states - that pushes Zelensky to reject any peace initiatives. Zelensky, largely ineffectual in both policymaking and execution, simply follows the commands he is given," Karchaa concluded.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared a ceasefire for May 8-9 in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. The ministry stated that Russia expects the Ukrainian side to follow suit. However, if the Kiev regime attempts to strike Moscow on May 9 to disrupt the celebrations, Russian forces will carry out a massive retaliatory strike against central Kiev. Despite its capabilities, Russia had previously refrained from such strikes for humanitarian reasons, the Defense Ministry stated. The ministry emphasized that the Russian Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the festivities.