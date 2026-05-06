MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Ahead of Victory Day, the Kiev regime has become increasingly aggressive, launching daily attacks on civilian targets within Russia, according to Natalya Nikonorova, deputy head of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs and former head of the DPR Foreign Ministry, who was speaking to TASS.

Earlier, Ukraine declared a ceasefire in response to Russia’s own pause in combat operations, which took effect at midnight on May 6. However, just thirty minutes prior, Sergey Aksyonov, head of the Republic of Crimea, reported that Ukrainian forces had attacked Dzhankoi, resulting in the deaths of five civilians. Subsequently, TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko was struck by a Ukrainian drone in Vasilyevka, in the Zaporozhye Region, during Zelensky’s declared ceasefire.

Nikonorova condemned the Kiev regime’s actions, stating, "The Kiev regime has gone wild in the run-up to Victory Day. They are attacking our social infrastructure daily, targeting civilians in Russian cities. For Zelensky and his entourage, agreements and statements are empty words."

She further criticized Ukrainian neo-Nazis, asserting that they "are incapable of winning a fair fight." According to her, "The only thing Ukrainian forces excel at is imitating the Nazis, demonstrating even greater inhumanity and cruelty toward women, the elderly, and children - those who are unable to fight back."

The Russian Defense Ministry declared a ceasefire for May 8-9 in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. The ministry stated that Russia expects the Ukrainian side to follow suit. However, if the Kiev regime attempts to strike Moscow on May 9 to disrupt the celebrations, Russian forces will carry out a massive retaliatory strike against central Kiev. Despite its capabilities, Russia had previously refrained from such strikes for humanitarian reasons, the Defense Ministry stated. The ministry emphasized that the Russian Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the festivities.