US businessman, CNN founder Ted Turner dies at age 87 — TV

NEW YORK, May 6. /TASS/. Ted Turner, a US entrepreneur and media executive, has died at the age of 87, CNN, which he founded, reported.

"Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement. He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN," Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide Mark Thompson said.

Turner was born on November 19, 1938, in Cincinnati, to the owner of an advertising agency. In 1980, he founded the 24-hour cable news channel CNN (Cable News Network), known for its rapid delivery of news and later for broadcasting global developments in real time.