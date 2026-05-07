Germany to be turned into transit staging hub for NATO troops — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The German authorities intend to turn the country into a NATO transit hub for troops moving toward the "eastern flank," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

Dmitry Medvedev highlighted that infrastructure improvements in Germany are proceeding at an accelerated speed for a potential confrontation with Russia.

"Local governments and regional businesses are actively being persuaded to fully implement the 2024 ‘Operational Plan of Germany,’ which envisions turning the country into the main NATO transit hub for a large-scale troop movement toward the alliance’s ‘eastern flank,’" Medvedev wrote in an article on Germany’s militarization published by RT.

The politician noted that German and allied troops will be able to proceed to German Baltic ports and the Polish border under a notification procedure without requiring further approval.

"Local authorities are being insistently required to prepare the population for a military conflict by developing detailed plans to protect critical infrastructure, counter sabotage activities, and equip bomb shelters," he added.