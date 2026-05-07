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Germany is turning from industrial giant into workshop — Medvedev

The country's GDP grew by only 0.2% in 2025, adjusted for inflation, the The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council said

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Germany is transforming from an industrial powerhouse into a chaotic workshop, where equipment is being systematically looted, according to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, in an article on RT addressing Germany’s militarization.

"Germany is turning from an industrial giant into a chaotically managed workshop, from which equipment is being plundered," Medvedev reiterated.

He observed that the German establishment, chasing the illusory goal of maintaining a fleeting "leadership" within the EU, seems unconcerned about the deteriorating state of the German economy. "As a result of this neglect of domestic issues, the country's GDP grew by only 0.2% in 2025, adjusted for inflation. The trade balance, vital for Germany’s export-driven economy, shrank to 2.4% of GDP. Exports declined by 0.3% - a drop recorded for a third consecutive year - and the budget deficit in 2025 reached 107 billion euros," he explained.

Medvedev pointed out that the key sectors of the German economy - automotive, metallurgy, and chemicals - are struggling to recover from the crisis. Automakers are reporting significant profit declines. "Deindustrialization is accelerating across Germany: job losses and the relocation of industrial production to other European countries are now a fait accompli. Machinery manufacturing plants, chemical factories, and electronics companies like Bosch, Henkel, MAN, and Mercedes-Benz are fleeing the country. They are unable to compete due to high electricity prices, increased logistics costs stemming from self-imposed sanctions against Russia, and elevated US tariffs," he concluded.

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