MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Germany’s course towards a "large-scale revanche" after World War II has now become official, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his article on the militarization of Germany, published by RT.

The politician recalled that in the first-ever German military strategy presented to parliament by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, "Responsibility for Europe," Russia is designated as a fundamental threat to the "rules-based world order."

"In other words, the course towards a large-scale revanche has become official. The brainwashing of youth through mainstream classical media and countering Russian 'hybrid propaganda' has been elevated to the rank of state policy," he explained.

At the same time, according to Medvedev, decades of obtrusive ultra-liberal agitation are now producing the opposite effect. "The younger generation, disillusioned by the short-sighted decisions of the narrow-minded German leadership in domestic and foreign affairs, against the backdrop of statistics that do not correspond to the real state of affairs in the national economy, is taking a 'sharp turn to the right,'" he noted.

The collapse of multicultural policy, the lack of a clear vision of the future and the rejection of traditional values are creating fertile ground for the growth of right-wing extremist movements that appeal to resentment for a strong national state, Medvedev believes. "It is not difficult to guess where such voluntary or involuntary games will lead German society," he concluded.