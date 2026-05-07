US sees European countries as financial, logistical hubs for terrorists — strategy

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. The United States believes that its European allies in the North Atlantic Alliance have turned into financial and logistical hubs for terrorists, the US administration stated in its Counterterrorism Strategy published on May 6.

The document emphasized that "unfettered mass migration [to Europe] has been the transmission belt for terrorists," and therefore Europe "must significantly increase its CT [counterterrorism] efforts immediately." "It is unacceptable that wealthy NATO allies can serve as financial, logistical, and recruitment hubs for terrorists," the authors of the strategy noted.

According to the document, European countries "remain our [the United States’] preeminent and long-term counterterrorism partners." At the same time, the strategy stressed that Europe currently "is both a terror target and an incubator of terror threats."