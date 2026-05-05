US attacks cargo ships in Strait of Hormuz killing five people — Tasnim

DOHA, May 5. /TASS/. At least five people have been killed in a US attack on two cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted a military source as saying.

According to the source, the vessels carrying civilian cargo were traveling from the Omani port of Khasab to the coast of Iran. The incident became known after checking reports that the United States had sunk several Iranian boats.

Earlier, the Associated Press agency cited commander of the United States Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper as saying that US military helicopters sank six small Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran denied it, saying that not a single Iranian Navy vessel was sunk by the United States on Monday.