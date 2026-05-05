Two Russian women handed over to diplomats after release from Myanmar fraudulent center

BANGKOK, May 5. /TASS/. Two Russian women released from a fraudulent call center in Myanmar have been handed over to Russian diplomats in Thailand to return to their homeland, an official at the Russian embassy in Yangon told TASS.

"Today, with the assistance of employees of the Russian embassy in Myanmar and the Russian Interior Ministry, two Russian citizens released from fraudulent call centers in Myanmar were transferred to the employees of the Russian embassy in Thailand for their further repatriation. The operation was carried out in close cooperation between the diplomatic missions and the competent authorities of the host countries, which made it possible to ensure the safety of the citizens at all stages of their movement. Currently, they are receiving the necessary consular assistance, as well as assistance in processing documents for returning to their homeland," the official said.

"The staff of the Russian embassy in Myanmar, in coordination with the Russian Interior Ministry and the Myanmar police, continue to work to counter the involvement of citizens in illegal activities. Special attention is paid to informing compatriots about the risks of cooperation with unchecked employers from the Indochina countries."

Russian ambassador to Yangon Iskander Azizov previously told TASS in an interview that Russian diplomats have helped 19 compatriots return to their homeland over the past two years. Azizov said the authorities of the republic "have declared the fight against online fraud and other illegal activities a national task and are currently intensifying their efforts to counter the work of cybercrime centers," including in cooperation with China and Thailand.

The diplomat urged Russians not to lose their vigilance, when receiving offers of high-paying jobs in the Southeast Asian countries, especially in tourism, modeling and translation. He noted that "cybercriminals contact potential victims online and invite them to high-paying jobs in Indochina, usually in the field of creative services."