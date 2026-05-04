MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Ukraine will reinforce defensive structures and lay minefields at the border with unrecognized Transnistria, the news agency RBC-Ukraine reported.

Engineering fortifications are being strengthened and bypass roads are under development in the border area, Ukrainian battlegroup West's command reported. Military officials noted that the army is working closely with farmers and local communities to facilitate seasonal fieldwork amid the setup of minefields and defensive lines.

Local media and social networks in the Odessa Region are reporting on these engineering works, specifically the ban on vehicle movement on field roads leading to the state border, which does not apply to agricultural machinery. A local community council group claims these measures are linked to rising attempts at draft evasion across the Transnistria border.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Ukrainian army is placing explosive devices, including in agricultural lands and maritime areas.