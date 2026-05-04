Fires at UAE oil sites stem from US’ reckless actions — Iranian agency

TEHRAN, May 4. /TASS/. Iran has blamed fires at oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates on the United States’ attempts to ensure passage of some ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the NourNews agency said.

According to its sources, Iran did not plan any attacks on oil facilities and what happened is the result of the United States’ reckless actions as it tried to facilitate the illegal passage via navigation routes prohibited by Tehran.

The UAE authorities said earlier that a drone attack on an oil facility in the Fujairah Emirate was followed by a strong fire. Three Indian nationals were hurt. The UAE foreign ministry "strongly condemned the renewed Iranian terrorist attacks on civilian facilities" and warned that Abu Dhabi reserves the right to retaliate. Meanwhile, the Iranian state television said that Tehran had no plans to attack the UAE.