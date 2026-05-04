BERLIN, May 4. /TASS/. Berlin police on May 8-9 will reintroduce certain restrictions, including bans on Soviet symbols, the display of the St. George ribbon, the letters V and Z, and the wearing of military uniforms at memorial sites in Treptower Park, Tiergarten, and Schoenholzer Heide. Additionally, the performance of wartime songs and other related activities will be prohibited, according to a law enforcement official cited by Berliner Morgenpost.

These measures will align with the regulations implemented in recent years during similar dates. Exceptions will be granted to diplomats and veterans of the Great Patriotic War.

TASS has reached out to Berlin police for further clarification but has not yet received a response. Last year, authorities in Berlin also banned the display of Soviet and Russian flags, St. George ribbons, and the performance of military marches at Soviet memorials on May 8-9.