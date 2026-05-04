Iran urges ships to refrain from entering Hormuz Strait without Tehran’s permission

TEHRAN, May 4. /TASS/. Iran’s armed forces continue to control the Strait of Hormuz and are urging all vessels to refrain from transiting the waterway without coordination with Tehran, Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, said.

"We are doing everything in our power to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz and are in control of the situation. We urge all merchant ships and oil tankers to refrain from any attempts to pass through without prior coordination with the armed forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz, so that their safety is not compromised," Iran’s state broadcaster quoted him as saying.

Abdollahi warned that any foreign armed forces, especially the US army, would be targeted if they attempted to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz.