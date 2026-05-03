No signals from US about delays in Patriot systems supplies — Polish defense minister

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Poland has not received any signals from the United States about delays in supplies of Patriot air defense systems but such delays are possible in what concerns supplies of other weapons, Polish Defense Minister Wladysіaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"As for Patriot batteries, we have no signals about potential delays," he told a news conference aired by the TVP Info television channel.

At the same time, he noted that deliveries of other weapons may be delayed. "We are receiving such information from the American side. We are in contact with them," he said.

The Financial Times reported on May 2, citing sources, that the United States has warned its allies about long delays in supplies of missile systems due to the depletion of its weapons stocks amid the war in Iran. According to the sources, such warnings were issued to the US partners in the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia.