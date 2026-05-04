Trump’s Project Freedom to inform seafarers about safe lanes, no escort planned — Axios

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. Operation Project Freedom of the US Navy regarding ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz does not include escort missions but will offer seafarers information about safe and mine-free lanes, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said.

"The new Hormuz Strait initiative will not necessarily include US Navy ships escorting commercial ships, according to two US officials," he wrote on the X social network.

"One of the officials said US Navy ships will be ‘in the vicinity’ in case they need to prevent Iran's military from attacking commercial ships moving through the strait," he continued. "The officials said the US navy is going to provide commercial ships with information on the best maritime lanes in the strait especially when it comes to using lanes that were not mined by the Iranian military."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would launch Operation Project Freedom on Monday to help ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the US-Iranian conflict to leave its waters. Trump emphasized that any interference will be dealt with forcefully.

Shortly after, The Wall Street Journal wrote citing an unnamed US administration official that the operation does not include escort of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz by US Navy ships.