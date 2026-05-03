US to start operation to evacuate ships locked up in Hormuz on Monday — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said his country will launch an operation Project Freedom to help ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to leave its waters.

He wrote on Truth Social that many countries are concerned about the trade ships stranded there because of the conflict with Iran.

"I have told my Representatives to inform them that we will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation, and everything else. This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time," Trump said.