Netanyahu urges civilians to leave Gaza immediately

TEL-AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The Israeli army will operate "with full force" to destroy all facilities of the Hamas radical group in the Gaza strip, so the civilian population of the Palestinian exclave should leave its territory immediately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address to the nation late on Saturday.

"Places where Hamas is hiding will be turned into cities of ruin. I’m telling you, I promise this will happen. I call upon the civilian population of Gaza to leave, because we will operate with full force," he said.