Trump says Iran’s new peace proposal is unacceptable

TEL AVIV, May 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he has studied Tehran’s new peace proposal and deems it unacceptable.

"It’s not acceptable to me. I’ve studied it, I’ve studied everything - it’s not acceptable," he told the Israeli Kan broadcaster.

According to the US leader, the campaign against Iran is proceeding very well.

Apart from that, he once again called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is currently on trial for corruption in several cases. "He’s [Netanyahu] a wartime prime minister. They wouldn’t have Israel if it wasn’t for me and Bibi (Netanyahu's often-used nickname - TASS) in that order. You want to have a PM that can focus on the war not focus on nonsense," Trump said.