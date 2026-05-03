US to drop plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles to Germany — newspaper

LONDON, May 3. /TASS/. The US administration intends to drop plans to deploy long-range weapons, including Tomahawk missiles, to Germany, The Financial Times reported, citing a Pentagon official.

Christian Moelling, director of the Berlin-based think-tank Edina, told the newspaper that rotating out American troops stationed in Germany was "less of a problem" than the cancellation of the plan to deploy a long-range strike capability. "The first we can compensate for — but on long-range strikes we have a capability gap," he pointed out, adding that such steps questioned US readiness to protect NATO allies.

Washington and Berlin announced plans to deploy long-range weapons to Germany in July 2025. The deployment was expected to take place by 2027. The agreement had been reached under the previous US administration led by Joe Biden.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a partial withdrawal of US troops from Germany. The decision came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Washington’s military campaign against Iran.