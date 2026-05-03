Six civilians injured after Ukraine’s drone attacks on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, May 3. /TASS/. Six civilians were injured after Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Six civilians were wounded as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks," he wrote on his Max channel.

According to the governor, a truck driver received shrapnel wounds and was taken to a hospital in the village of Oktyabrsky. A woman was wounded after an attack in two apartment houses in the city of Shebekino. Both houses were damaged. Another woman was wounded in the city of Graivoron after a drone attack on her car. Three women sought medical assistance after a drone attack on the village of Dubovoye.