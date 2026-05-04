FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, building hit in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 117 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A drone struck a building in the western part of Moscow; there are no casualties.

TASS has compiled the key details regarding the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 117 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on May 3 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on May 4, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, and Ulyanovsk regions, as well as Moscow and its urban district.

- Air defense forces destroyed three Ukrainian drones in the Ulyanovsk Region; there are no casualties, Governor Alexey Russkikh reported on his messenger Max.

- Air defense systems destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga Region during the evening of May 3 and the night of May 4. There are no casualties or infrastructure damage, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on his Max channel.

- Air defense forces destroyed about 20 drones across six districts of the Rostov Region. No casualties or damage were reported, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Telegram channel.

Aftermath

- A drone struck a building on Mosfilmovskaya Street in Moscow; there are no casualties, the Russian capital’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on his Max channel.

- Falling debris damaged 13 private homes, a shopping center roof, and one car in a district of the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his Max channel.

- He added that the falling debris caused an outbuilding to catch fire; firefighters promptly put out the blaze.

- A gas pipe was also damaged and has since been repaired.