United Airlines plane hits light pole during landing in US — FAA

NEW YORK, May 4. /TASS/. A plane of US air carrier United Airlines hit a lamp post during landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

"While on approach to land at Newark Liberty International Airport, United Airlines Flight 169 struck a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike," the FAA said in a statement. "The Boeing 767 landed safely and was arriving from Venice, Italy."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

According to the BNO News portal, one of the plane’s wheels hit a truck moving along the highway, smashing the driver’s side window.

No passengers or crew members were harmed, United Airlines said.