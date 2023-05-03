Ukrainian forces started counteroffensive, have a lot of personnel, weapons — Prigozhin

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have started the counteroffensive, they have a lot of personnel and weapons, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wednesday.

"The UAF have started its counteroffensive; they have ‘unlimited’ personnel and shells," Prigozhin said, according to his press office’s Telegram channel.

He added that, in the past 24 hours, Wagner PMC forces advanced 230 meters in Artyomovsk (Bakhmut).

"[Russian forces in Artyomovsk] control area of 54,000 square meters. The enemy still controls 2.64 square kilometers," he said.