Pavlyuchenkova capable of defeating Sabalenka to reach 2025 Australian Open semis — expert

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is capable of defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open if she takes the game to her Belarusian opponent, and not the other way around, Andrey Olkhovsky, winner of two Grand Slam tournaments in mixed doubles, told TASS on Monday.

On January 21, Pavlyuchenkova will take the court in Melbourne against Sabalenka, with the winner moving on to the final four of this year’s opening Grand Slam tournament.

"Beating Sabalenka won't be easy, as her mix of power and speed is tough to deal with," Olkhovsky said. "But Ana has an attacking style and plays quite aggressively, so she can certainly set the pace against Sabalenka."

"No doubt Sabalenka is the favorite [in the upcoming match], but we want to wish Pavlyuchenkova good luck. We will be rooting for her," he added.

Pavlyuchenkova, 33, is the world’s 32nd-ranked player, according to the WTA. She has 12 career WTA titles. Her best result at Grand Slams was in 2021 when she reached the final of the French Open.

The Russian, who is playing internationally under a neutral status, also won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Andrey Rublev), as well as the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2025 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park on January 12-26 and has a purse of $59.7 million in prize money up for grabs. The season’s first Grand Slam, this year marks the 113th edition of the tournament. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka are the reigning Australian Open champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.