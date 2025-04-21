Four die, 15 wounded after Israel’ strike on tent camp in Gaza — TV

CAIRO, April 21. /TASS/. Four people died and at least 15 more were injured after an Israeli strike on a tent camp for displaced persons in the central part of the city of Gaza, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera television channel reported.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.

According to the latest data from the Israeli side, Hamas is still holding 24 living hostages and 35 bodies.