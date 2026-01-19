Skat-350M drone with KUB-2 munition equipped with Russian software — Kalashnikov

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The KUB-2 guided munition and Skat-350M reconnaissance drone, integrated into a single system, operate using domestic software, Alan Lushnikov, CEO of the Kalashnikov Concern and a member of the bureau of the Union of Machine Engineers of Russia, said in an interview with TASS.

"Moreover, we have completed the integration of the KUB-2 guided munition with our Skat-350M reconnaissance drone. This done is equipped with our original Kalashnikov software. So now we offer customers a ready-made, highly effective solution — a reconnaissance drone and guided munition tandem. By the way, the effectiveness of all our products is confirmed by their active use in the special military operation zone. Feedback from military personnel has been exceptionally positive," he said.

At the end of October 2025, Lushnikov announced that the concern had completed the integration of the KUB guided munitions with its own-produced Skat-350M reconnaissance drones. On the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 in early November, Leonid Rokeakh, Kalashnikov's director for drone and loitering munitions exports, told TASS that a series of negotiations had been held with foreign buyers regarding the delivery of integrated Skat-350M reconnaissance drones and KUB-2E loitering munitions. "Foreign customers show very high interest in our general reconnaissance and strike system Skat and KUB, including at the Dubai Airshow. The whole series of talks were held with different foreign customers from various friendly countries, which are very interested and which urgently need to procure such system," he said then.