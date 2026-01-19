Russia’s newest Supercam S180 drone to be unveiled at Abu Dhabi UMEX 2026 expo

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s latest Supercam S180 high-speed reconnaissance drone, which entered serial production in 2025, will be presented for the first time at the UMEX 2026 international exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, the Unmanned Systems Group reported.

"At UMEX 2026, the developer will put on display its flagship UAV, the Supercam S350, which has proven itself in both civilian and military applications; the company’s latest development, the high-speed reconnaissance drone Supercam S180, which entered serial production in 2025; and the dual-use quadcopter Supercam X4, whose performance was evaluated by foreign observers during several international exercises in late 2025," the company reported.

Unmanned Systems Group emphasized that the Supercam line of UAVs could be useful to countries in the Arab region in various fields. For example, for border protection, law enforcement, counter-terrorism operations, monitoring oil company infrastructure, in construction, agriculture, mining sectors, as well as power line monitoring. In 2025, the Unmanned Systems Group expanded its export portfolio, demonstrating the competitiveness of Supercam-branded products," the statement says.

The company noted that all Supercam-branded unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with new secure communication channels. They can operate in repeater mode and increase reconnaissance range, overcome line-of-sight limitations, and ensure stable data transmission in difficult terrain or under active electronic countermeasures. All of this expands the tactical horizons of their use. "Such capabilities may be in demand in international markets," Unmanned Systems said.

The exhibition in Abu Dhabi will be held from January 20 to 22.