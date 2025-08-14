Bessent urges Europeans to stop demanding anti-Russian sanctions

NEW YORK, August 14. /TASS/. European partners demanding that the United States intensifies the sanction pressure on Russia should either do something themselves or fall silent, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business television.

"I want to say that it is time for European counterparts to put up or shut up," he said.

US President Donald Trump has worked out the negotiating strategy for the forthcoming talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and will be in a very strong position, Bessent added.