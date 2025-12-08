Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora dies at age of 70

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora has died at the age of 70, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"It is with deep regret that the Russian foreign ministry must inform that Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Alexander Matsegora passed away on December 6, 2025 at the age of 70," the ministry said.

Matsegora has been Russia’s ambassador to North Korea since 2014.

"We will cherish the memory of the outstanding Russian diplomat and patriot, who made a serious contribution to the establishment and development of comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea, in our hearts," the ministry stressed. "We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Matsegora was born in 1955. In 1978, he graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. He joined the diplomatic corps in 1999 and has held various offices both in the foreign ministry’s central headquarters and abroad. In 2005-2006, he served as a section chief at the ministry’s first Asia department, and as minister-counsellor of the Russian embassy in North Korea in 2006-2011. In 2011-2014, he was deputy director of the first Asia department. He spoke English and Korean.