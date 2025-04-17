Diplomats deny reports of missile strike on Indian pharma company’s Kiev warehouse

NEW DELHI, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in New Delhi rejected the Ukrainian embassy’s claims of a Russian strike on a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Kiev.

"In response to the accusations spread by the Embassy of Ukraine in India the Russian Embassy in New Delhi informs that the Russian Armed Forces did not attack or plan to attack on April 12, 2025, Kusum Healthcare’s pharmacy warehouse in the eastern part of Kiev," the embassy said.

The embassy went on to say that on that day, Russian tactical aviation, strike drones and missile forces hit an aviation plant of the Ukrainian military, as well as the infrastructure of a military airfield and armored vehicle repair and UAV assembly workshops at a completely different location.

"The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defense missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare’s warehouse setting it on fire," the Russian diplomats said. "Similar cases have occurred previously whereby Ukrainian air defense interceptors failing to hit their targets fell in urban areas due to ineptly operated electronic warfare systems."

"The Embassy outlines that during the Special Military Operation the Russian Armed Forces have never targeted civilian facilities," the Russian diplomatic mission added.

Previously, Ukraine’s embassy in New Delhi released a statement claiming that a Russian missile hit a warehouse owned by Kusum Healthcare, inflicting losses of $25 million.