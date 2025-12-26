First launch from Baiterek space complex is planned for first quarter of 2026

ASTANA, December 26. /TASS/. Kazakh authorities plan for the first test launch of the Russian-Kazakh Baiterek project to take place in the first quarter of next year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev told reporters.

"We are currently actively preparing our Baiterek launch pad at the Baikonur spaceport. This is our own Kazakh launch pad, from which launches of carrier rockets between the medium-and heavy-lift classes will be carried out. Active preparations are currently underway, and the carrier rocket is already in Kazakhstan. We expect the first test launch to take place in the first quarter of next year," Madiyev said.

Earlier, Russia’s Roscosmos State Corporation and Kazakhstan’s National Space Agency Kazcosmos had decided to postpone the first launch of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket. The decision is based on technical grounds, Roscosmos said in a statement.

"The project partners have decided to reschedule the first launch for a later date. This decision is based on technical grounds. It reflects the balanced approach of the participants, focused on the long-term reliability, safety, and successful operation of the system being created," Roscosmos said. They added that the launch date will be specified based on the results of all required procedures and agreed upon between the program participants.

Roscosmos Deputy General Director for Rocket Projects Dmitry Baranov said that Roscosmos and Kazcosmos had decided to conduct additional checks of both onboard systems and ground equipment.

"This is necessary to collect statistics and to further ensure the launch’s reliability and safety. We are not planning to time the rocket launch to any holiday or special occasion. Our goal is to ensure the success of the first test launch of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket from the Baiterek space launch complex," he said.

The Soyuz-5 is an advanced Russian medium-class carrier rocket with increased lifting capacity, which is being developed under the Russian-Kazakh Baiterek project to deliver automatic spacecraft to near-Earth orbits, including with the use of upper stages. The new rocket is set to become fully operational in 2028. The Soyuz-5, developed and manufactured by the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Center, is designed to launch unmanned spacecraft into various low-Earth orbits. It is a two-stage launch vehicle with a sequential configuration. It utilizes reliable and flight-proven solutions, and the rocket boasts a high level of environmental safety due to the use of environmentally friendly rocket propellant components.

Russia and Kazakhstan are implementing the Baiterek project under a 2004 bilateral agreement. It envisages the construction of a new space rocket complex at Baikonur that is designed for launches of the Russian Soyuz-5 carrier rocket.