Foreigners wishing to move to Russia are calling Putin's Direct Line

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Residents of other countries are using the opportunity to call Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual year-end combined Direct Line Q&A session to express support for the Russian leader and discuss relocating to Russia, All-Russia People's Front (ONF) Executive Committee Head Mikhail Kuznetsov told TASS.

As Russia's largest digital services provider Rostelecom informed TASS, calls to Putin’s hotline are not limited to Russian residents but are open to people from other countries as well. Kuznetsov noted that such calls are already coming in. "Many of them are Russian-speaking users. In addition, a significant number of foreigners are calling the hotline to express support for the Russian president. We receive such appeals annually and are glad to see these messages," Kuznetsov said.

"Most of the calls are from those who want to move to Russia, as well as from our compatriots living abroad. Foreigners who see Russia as <...> a place they would like to live in, the best country in the world, are also reaching out."