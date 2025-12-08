Trump says he is a bit disappointed that Zelensky has not read the draft peace deal yet

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Vladimir Zelensky, who has not yet read the draft peace proposal prepared by the US administration to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"I have to say I'm a little bit disappointed that Zelensky has not yet read the proposal," he told reporters at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Trump noted that Zelensky's people loved the US government's proposal.

He added that he was not sure whether Zelensky was fine with the agreement Washington had proposed, adding that someone will have to explain why Zelensky had not yet reviewed the details of the deal.

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine. The document caused discontent among Kiev and its European partners, who tried to significantly revise it. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva.

Later, US President Trump said that the initial plan for a peaceful settlement had been revised to take the positions of Moscow and Kiev into account, leaving only a few contentious issues. He also noted that the number of points had been reduced to 22.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the sides discussed the essence of the proposals from the four documents on the US peace plan.

On Saturday, three days of talks between US and Ukrainian officials concluded in Florida. Following the talks, Witkoff and Kushner held a phone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky. As Axios reported, the US is attempting to find a new approach to resolving territorial issues in its talks with Ukraine.