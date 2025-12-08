F1 Red Bull supremo Helmut Marko to part ways with racing team at end of year

LONDON, December 8. /TASS/. Helmut Marko, the chief advisor of the Austrian-based Formula 1 team Red Bull, will step down from his post at the end of the year, British-based daily The Telegraph reported on Monday.

Marko, 82, joined Red Bull in 2005, and for two decades he led the team’s Young Drivers Academy program, also helming the Red Bull helping program. Over his time with the team, he had a big influence on the lineups for both the main team and its farm club, which raced this year as the Racing Bulls team.

In July this year perennial Formula 1 power Red Bull also parted ways with CEO and Team Principal Christian Horner.

Under the reign of Marko and Horner, Red Bull won six Constructors Championships, with its drivers claiming eight Drivers Championship titles.

This year the team finished in 3rd place behind four-time Champion Max Verstappen, who fell two points short of Mclaren driver Lando Norris from Great Britain for the individual title.