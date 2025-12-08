E3 leaders instruct their advisors to continue work on settling Ukrainian conflict

LONDON, December 8. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has instructed their national security advisors to continue discussing ways of settling the Ukrainian conflict, the British premier’s office said after their meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in London.

"The leaders discussed the importance of the US-led peace talks for European security and supported the progress made. They instructed their National Security Advisors to continue discussions over the coming days. The leaders underscored the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which includes robust security guarantees," it said. "They also discussed positive progress made to use immobilized Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction."

Following the meeting, Starmer and Zelensky held a video call with other members of the Coalition of the Willing.